Werner was blown away by KL and wants to visit the capital again for a longer period of time. — Pictures via TikTok/tiffanywernertraveling

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — American woman Tiffany Werner wants her fellow countrymen to know that Malaysia is not a third world country and has much to offer from its diverse food to popular attractions.

In a video that went viral three days ago, Werner, who hails from the town of McHenry in Mississippi posted a video of her in Pavilion KL and saying that there is no such fancy mall where she is from.

"Does this look third world to you?,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Werner, who is now in Thailand with her husband and two teenage children, said that the Covid-19 lockdowns had made her want to venture to Asian countries.

"My family and I wanted to explore new cultures and see the Asian countries beyond what was being featured on the television and the magazines.

"So, Thailand was on our bucket list — but not Malaysia.

"But what happened was that my family and I had used up our 30-day tourist visa in Thailand and needed to head elsewhere to get back into Thailand again.

"At that point, Malaysia was the best option as it was bordering Thailand,” she said.

According to Werner, another reason her family and she decided to tour Malaysia was because the travel requirements were more relaxed as they didn’t have to perform any Covid-19 tests upon arrival.

But she didn’t think that she would have a good time exploring the tourist destinations such as the KL bird park, heading to Petaling Street to indulge in the local hawker food or the malls in the capital.

Throughout her six day stay in Malaysia from May 31 till June 6, the American woman was hyped up and ‘blown away’ by the diverse food that can be found in one place.

"I made sure that I posted everything that excited me in Malaysia so that my American friends would know that there is an exciting world here.

"And to open their eyes that there are other places to explore than just being comfortable in their homes and reading about another country through books or magazines.

"KL is a great place for families to come together as there are so many activities that are happening all the time.”

Her videos on TikTok have also sparked conversations on the gun laws in America and its safety as compared to the situation in Malaysia.

"There are times where I do fear sending my kids to school back in my hometown and fetching them back as anything can happen especially after the mass shootings in Texas and other states.

"Here, safety is guaranteed and I feel so peaceful here.

"I’m going to come back to stay here for another three months or so. There is just so much to see,” she said.

Her video on TikTok has garnered over 200,000 likes with Malaysians recommending her places to see while others were commenting on how it’s much safer here than the US.

"The best part about Malaysia is that you don’t need a bullet-proof vest,” wrote one user.

Others recommended that she visit islands and other tourist destinations on her next trip.