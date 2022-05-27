A cafe in Songkhla, Southern Thailand discontinued its phallic looking milk tea following complaints. — Picture via Facebook/ @comecomeletstravel

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A cafe in Songkhla, Southern Thailand has stopped selling its iced tea in a bag that looks like a penis following complaints.

Apologising to customers via Facebook, the cafe said they stopped selling the tea as it involved sensitive issues.

“Thank you everyone for all your interest and support,” it said.

According to The Thaiger, the cafe, Chadeen, serves Thai milk tea, green tea, coffee and fruity sodas.

With stiff competition in the cafe’s vicinity, Chadeen was forced to come up with ideas to set them apart from competitors.

In a now removed post, the cafe had cheekily said when customers have the phallic-looking drinks in hand, it will invite stares from everyone.

The post was shared 29,000 times and attracted comments from over 13,000 Facebook users who mostly thought that drinking from a bag that looks like a penis was a hilarious way to rehydrate yourself.

While some social media users asked the cafe to post a video on how to drink their drinks “correctly”, others suggested the shop provide the size options and many asked where they could purchase the bags themselves.

Before launching the penis packaging, the shop offered other styles of cups and bags such as a long bag with an outrageously long straw and a frappe cup decorated with mini ice cream cones filled with whipped cream.