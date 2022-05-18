Bride in India marries another man after groom turns up drunk during wedding procession

A bride from the city of Churu in Rajasthan refused to marry her groom after he was in a drunken state during the wedding procession. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — A bride in Rajasthan, India decided to not marry her groom after he showed up late in a drunken state during the baarat (celebratory wedding procession for the groom involving live music).

News18 reported that the incident happened last Sunday where the groom known as Sunil was drunk with his friends after partying relentlessly to the music played by the DJ.

After he showed no signs of wrapping up during the party, this made the bride and her family frustrated and the bride’s family decided to marry the bride to someone else.

Feeling ashamed at the groom, the bride and the family decided that it was better she married someone else, according to OpIndia.

Churu, Rajasthan: Bride marries another man as groom kept drinking and dancing https://t.co/AeKaB0oamC — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) May 17, 2022

This made the groom and family angry and they went to the Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh police station to lodge a complaint against the bride’s family.

The bride’s family claimed the groom and his family had displayed a careless attitude towards the wedding procession.

Fearing that the groom’s attitude would affect the bride’s life after marriage, they revealed that they had to call off the wedding.

After consulting the police, both sides decided to cite family issues as the reason for which the wedding was cancelled and provided written confirmation on the same.

On Twitter, many applauded the bride for making the decision to leave someone who refuses to value time and the importance of such an occasion.

Others supported the brave decision by the family of the bride.