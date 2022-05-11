Various new attractions to lure visitors at Melaka Zoo

Various new attractions and activities have been created at the Melaka Zoo here involving a cost of RM5 million in an effort to lure more visitors. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, May 11 — Various new attractions and activities have been created at the Melaka Zoo here involving a cost of RM5 million in an effort to lure more visitors.

Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datuk Shadan Othman said that among the attractions was the ‘Zoo and Bird Park’ which housed 70 birds from the Sun Conure and Lory species.

In addition, he said the aviary also housed a pair of endangered Birds-of-Paradise worth tens of thousands of ringgit each.

“What’s more, there are also eight wallabies or small kangaroos from Australia which are also placed at the Zoo and Bird Park here.

“Visitors need only pay RM6 for a ticket (to enter the Zoo and Bird Park) and they will have the opportunity to feed the birds in the aviary,” he told a media conference here today.

In addition, Shadan said a new cafe was also established in front of the bird park to provide a larger selection of food to visitors.

He said a cave that would house 20 birds from six Toco Toucan bird species from South America would also be built, and was expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Shadan said all the attractions were a collaboration between MPHTJ and a private company to provide new attractions to visitors to the Melaka Zoo.

He said over 300,000 visitors to the Melaka Zoo were recorded in the first four months of this year.

In another development, he said the main entrance ticket rates for the Melaka Zoo, namely, RM38(adult), RM31 (children) and RM31 (senior citizens) were reasonable, and commensurate with the attractions and facilities available. — Bernama