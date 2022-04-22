Attack near Hartamas: Student narrates harrowing experience of being allegedly bitten, beaten by two men on bike (VIDEO)

Two men on motorbike claimed to have assaulted a woman and her friend around 8pm on 21 April near SK Kiaramas. ― Picture via Instagram/lucidsoda

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― A woman has taken to social media to narrate her harrowing experience after she was allegedly attacked by two men.

The Instagram user Lucid Soda, and her friend were allegedly assaulted near SK Kiaramas by two unidentified men on motorcycle last night.

According to her post, the two women were walking towards Publika when they were catcalled by the men.

The two men were on a motorcycle with the licence plate number WB 9352P. ― Picture via Instagram/lucidsoda

The women initially ignored them as they were on the other side of the railing, but the men soon rode into the walkway towards them.

The women shouted to draw attention and yelled at the men to leave them alone, Soda began recording the incident.

The two men rode ahead and picked up what is assumed to be a stick.

Fearing an attack, the two women moved up to the main road.

One of the men ran towards her and swung at her with a large stick but slipped and fell down.

When the man was down, she beat the attacker in defence before he grabbed her arm and bit her.

At that moment, the second man jumped off the bike and hit her on the back with a stick as she was running away from him.

Soda and her friend were able to run into the school gate with the help of a security guard.

She has since filed a police report.

In the subsequent posts, she posted photos of injuries on her back and bite marks on her arms.

User @lucidsoda posted photos of bite marks from her encounter with the two men. ― Picture via Instagram/lucidsoda

Soda has urged followers to share the post and ensure the men involved are held responsible.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said in a statement that a police report has been filed and the woman who sustained injuries sought treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The doctor confirmed that she had bruises on her back caused by a blunt object.”

The case is being investigated under Sections 323 and 393 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and attempting to commit robbery.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Nor Hafizullah Norahim at 017-2232031 or the Sentul police headquarters at 03- 40482222.