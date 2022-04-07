UK woman in danger gets help from police by calling 999 to ‘order pizza’

The emergency operator realised the woman was at risk of danger when she called. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A woman in the UK who feared for her safety got a man arrested after she dialled 999 asking to “order a pizza”.

North Yorkshire Police said the officer who picked up the woman’s call asked if she was in trouble and she replied “yes”, the BBC reported.

The operator was able to establish the woman was on a bus, which was located and stopped in the York area.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect from Leeds was arrested but subsequently released with no further action, although the woman has been provided with safeguarding and support.

The woman had called police on Tuesday evening and the operator established the woman could only answer “yes” or “no”.

They worked out the woman was at risk of harm from a man travelling with her and by keeping the phone line open, the operator was able to text her for more information.

The bus she was on was identified through an online tracker.

It was not immediately known what kind of danger the woman was facing that prompted her to contact the police.

“This was really good work by everyone involved, allowing us to take immediate action to safeguard a vulnerable woman,” Inspector Dan Spence said.

“I’m aware of people using the ‘pizza ordering’ technique abroad to contact the police, but I cannot recall a similar call in North Yorkshire.”