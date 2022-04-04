Dog in Brazil steals toys from shop in Sao Paulo twice before getting caught (VIDEO)

The dog made its getaway after successfully stealing a toy from a shop in Sao Paulo in Brazil. — Screen capture vua YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A dog was caught on camera stealing toys from a shop in Brazil twice before it got nabbed by the shop owner.

In the first incident, the dog casually walked into the store in Coroados, Sao Paulo unnoticed by customers or staff where the four-legged bandit passed by the store’s cosmetics and children’s clothing before heading to its favourite section — the plush toys, Daily Mail reported.

Security cameras showed the dog picking out a teddy bear, before sneaking past the cashier and making his getaway out the door.

Store owner Damaris Rodrigues was quoted as saying that they had seen the dog passing by the shop before but they had not realised the pooch was a regular.

In the most recent incident, Rodrigues was chatting with a customer at the cash register when the dog entered again and picked out another toy.

But unluckily for it, the dog got caught.

A customer spotted the pup trying to escape with the toy and alerted Rodrigues, who managed to take back the bear.

It is not known who the dog belonged to.