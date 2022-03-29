Palace source: Queen Elizabeth will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is seen during the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor April 17, 2021. — Yui Mok/Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, March 29 — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth plans to join members of the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip today, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The queen’s health has been in focus since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. In February, she caught Covid-19 and suffered mild cold-like symptoms and has since cancelled some in-person engagements.

Today’s event at Westminster Abbey in London is to give thanks for Philip’s contribution to public life. He died aged 99 last April.

The source said the queen was currently planning to attend the service. — Reuters