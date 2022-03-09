Mydin’s Twitter account trolls social media users as mosques to do away with social distancing beginning April 1

Mydin trolls local social media users as social distancing restrictions at mosques to be lifted starting April 1. ― Screenshot via Twitter/ Mydin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Local supermarket franchise, Mydin is back at it again, this time, trolling Malaysians social distancing will be done away with for mosques starting April 1.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the endemic phase for the nation beginning this April 1 where all restrictions on opening hours for shops and restaurants will be lifted.

The prime minister also added that places of worship will no longer have to limit their capacity to 50 percent along with the abolishment of the one metre social distancing in mosques.

Following the announcement, Mydin tweeted images showing their expectations on how the situation would look like in their supermarkets on April 1.

The first showed shoppers in a Mydin establishment observing social distancing rule dated March while the other was of packed lines at cashier counters dated April 1.

Mydin then dropped the punchline with their expectations of how the crowd at local mosques would look like after April 1.

The tweet had the same similar sparse congregation, dated March 31 and April 1.

Malaysian social media users especially Muslims who were taken aback by Mydin’s cheeky jab.

“Damn you Din (Mydin), this is really deep,” replied user kupisusu.

“Mydin is taking jabs at us guys, make sure we fill the halls for Friday prayers, no more excuses after this,” user Azam Azhari replied.

“Haha, nice jabs Din. It’s always the same face who goes to the mosque,” replied user mila.

tengah tunggu ktm jap ni, lambat pula https://t.co/SM9WsE5l6J — MYDIN (@MydinMalaysia) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile, rail operator KTM Berhad’s official Twitter chimed in reply asking them to calm down and go perform their Maghrib prayers where Mydin saucily replied “am waiting for the KTM train, they’re late somehow”.

Convenience store franchise, 7-Eleven Malaysia also joined the conversation trying to ‘cool’ things off by pointing out it was Maghrib.

Mydin’s troll thread has garnered over 4,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,000 times with Twitter users finding the cheeky jabs amusing.