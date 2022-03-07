UK couple to travel to Ukraine with supplies to help people and animals fleeing the war

Kate Geernaert (pic) will travel to the Polish border with her partner Clint Sheppard to help people and animals fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. — Picture via Facebook/ Kate Geernaert

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A dog groomer from Paulton in Bath, UK will be travelling to Ukraine on Wednesday with pet food supplies to aid people and animals fleeing the conflict.

Kate Geernaert will travel to the Polish border with her partner Clint Sheppard, Somerset Live reported.

They will set off in convoy with vehicles from Dogbus charity and take the EuroTunnel Shuttle to France, before driving east with the supplies.

On reaching Poland, one of the vans will venture into Ukraine to aid the people and their pets.

Besides dog and cat food, and jerry cans, Geernaert and Sheppard are also collecting medical supplies, leads, carriers, dog coats and blankets.

They will also take human aid, warm kids’ clothes and first aid kits.

According to Geernaert, Sheppard and her were supposed to visit Rome this week.

“Clint booked it for me at Christmas, but I phoned him and asked him to cancel it and do this instead.”

In a post on The Dog Groomery Facebook page, she wrote: “As we know, the Ukrainian people and animals are desperate and in need of help. Families are fleeing to safety with their pets and very few belongings and supplies.

“We will leave on Wednesday and meet our convoy at the Euro Tunnel to drive across Europe. One of our team’s vehicles will bravely cross into Ukraine taking in supplies from our van.

“Please donate to our own local ‘South West’ fundraiser, we need to fill our van and we need funds to enable us to get there. We are mainly asking for large bags, 12-15kg, of dog and cat feed,

“The other vehicles are taking smaller food bags to help families on the move feed and keep safe their beloved pets. We can’t even imagine how scary this is for these people and pets right now.

“Many of us locally have wondered how we can help, now you can. We need large bags of dry dog/cat food, medical supplies, leads, carriers, dog coats, blankets etc, we will also take human aid, warm kids clothes, first aid kits etc.

“We will be packing the van this coming Monday (March 7) at The Dog Groomery, Paulton. Any help sorting and loading help will of course be appreciated.”