Stray dogs of Quezon City, Philippines to be trained as emotional support dogs or explosive detection dogs

Stray dogs in Quezon City, Philippines trained to be emotional support dogs or explosive detection dogs. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― Stray dogs in Quezon City, Philippines will be trained as emotional support dogs or explosive detection dogs.

In a statement, Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte said training undertaken by Quezon City Veterinary Department (QCVD) for the dogs has begun.

“Based on the report of QCVD, the city rescues up to 57 dogs per day, including those who were surrendered by their owners.

“All of them are sheltered and listed as candidates for rehabilitation and adoption to become pets, emotional support dogs, or even explosive detection dogs,” she said in the statement.

Belmonte said before training, the dogs would undergo comprehensive assessment, health check, and even temperament test by veterinarians.

“This is for us to determine if a dog is suitable as a pet or a community service canine,” added Belmonte.

Each dog will undergo a three-day observation and a Safety Assessment for Evaluating Rehoming (SAFER) test that identifies the dog’s comfort level with restraint and touch, reaction to new experiences including movement and sound stimuli, bite inhibition, behavior around food and toys, and arousal level toward other dogs.

They will also be screened for common disease conditions such as parvovirus, distemper, transmissible venereal tumour, mange and parasitism.

Only healthy dogs will be qualified for the Rehabilitation and Adoption Program.

Dogs that have satisfactorily passed the assessment are put up for immediate adoption and some are further trained as emotional support and community service dogs and undergo training on basic behaviour, obedience and socialization.

“Since the establishment of the QC Animal Care and Adoption Center in November, the city has already partnered with the Quezon City Police District and Bureau of Fire Protection.

“These agencies will be the first recipients of selected sheltered dogs that they will further train as drug, bomb-sniffing, and rescue dogs,” the mayor added.

City Veterinarian Dr. Ana Marie Cabel said the animals are also assigned to trainers that will oversee their daily progress to establish their suitability for placement in different city government-run institutions including community care and rehabilitation facilities.

The city is also collaborating with various animal groups to increase pet adoption and provide every animal a new family.