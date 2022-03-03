Malaysian bride goes through wedding reception via video call after testing positive for Covid-19 a day before

A Malaysian bride attended her wedding reception via video call after she tested positive for Covid-19, just a day before. ― Screenshot from TikTok/Kak Lehaa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― A Malaysian bride attended her own wedding reception via video call after she tested positive for Covid-19.

A video shared via short-form mobile video application, TikTok by user Kak Lehaa, shared online, showed the groom posing on their bridal dais accompanied by a laptop with the bride visibly seen on screen.

The bride, Fazliana Sjafni, who wore her bridal outfit in the video call, told MStar that she tested positive for Covid-19 just the day before their reception at Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur last Sunday.

“I tested positive on Saturday morning and had to be home-quarantined. Of course, I’m sad.

“However, I’ve accepted that it is God’s will, and this was meant for us,” she said.

The 28-year-old added that the Jalan Ampang wedding reception was meant for the groom’s side, and they had gone through their solemnisation on February 22 this year.

Taking a year to plan the whole reception, Fazliana was even more heartbroken to learn that her beloved husband had to go through their big day all by himself.

“Of course, I’m saddened by the fact that my husband had to walk to the bridal dais by himself and I’m not there to accompany him during our wedding reception.

“It’s an important day for us because none of us had seen or been to the reception hall even after our solemnization,” she said.

Despite the circumstances, Fazliana said the show had to go on as all the preparations had been made and she didn’t want to put everyone at risk just by attending even though it’s her own reception.

Not to disappoint guests, Fazliana went the extra mile by putting on her bridal outfit complete with makeup and ‘joined’ her husband via video call application, Facetime.

“I didn’t want to be selfish. As I’m quarantined at home, I also didn’t want to disappoint our guests.

“At least they are still able to see the bride. My husband also told me not to be sad even though we couldn’t be together on our special day, Allah’s planning is better,” she said.

Fazliana and her husband have known each other for 12 years and the couple were grateful that everything went smoothly on their special day even though she couldn’t physically be there.

Following their circulating wedding reception video on TikTok which has been taken down, Fazliana shared that they’ve been receiving negative responses from social media users regarding their reception.

“I accidentally read a negative comment saying that what we did was for fun and for content purposes. It is better to just ask than making wild assumptions.

“We had no choice but to change our plans at the last minute. What happened was not our intentions, it was Allah’s will,” she said.