Japanese company sells RM36 blue and yellow chopsticks to support Ukraine, sold out in two hours

¥1,000 (RM36.26) from each pair of ‘Chopsticks for Peace’ sold will be donated to the Ukrainian embassy in Japan. ― Picture from Instagram/Yamachiku

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― A Japanese company turned the humble chopstick into a statement of solidarity to support Ukraine that is being invaded by Russia.

Bamboo chopsticks manufacturer Yamachiku started selling blue and yellow chopsticks earlier this week to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Each pair of “Chopsticks for Peace” is priced at ¥1,000 (RM36.26) and all proceeds will be donated to a bank account that the Ukrainian embassy in Japan has set up.

The 150 pairs that were up for grabs during the initial pre-order on Monday sold out in two hours.

Located in the southwest Japanese town of Nankan in Kumamoto Prefecture, the chopstick manufacturer makes its products using bamboo from the Kumamoto and Fukuoka prefectures.

The company’s chopsticks are exported to Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East, and are loved for being lightweight, strong and flexible.

Senior managing director Shogo Yamasaki spoke to his staff and decided to make special chopsticks in the Ukrainian flag colours after being saddened by the war, Japanese daily The Mainichi reported.

“If we overlook the change of the status quo by force as if it were before the 20th century, the same thing may happen to us one day,” he said.

“As a businessman, I wanted to make efforts for peace.”

On Tuesday, the company updated customers that as a small enterprise, it couldn’t meet the overwhelming demand but announced today that it would resume pre-orders starting tomorrow after employees were keen to power through the orders.

“Because we live in peace, we can enjoy eating with chopsticks without worry, and we can also make chopsticks that are tools for daily life,” Yamasaki said.

“I hope that people who buy these products will feel how precious their everyday life is through eating.”

However, the micro enterprise said it will be unable to survive if it continues to donate the proceeds in full.

The company will still donate ¥1,000 yen to the Ukrainian embassy but there will be an additional cost of unit price, shipping fees and consumption tax, bringing the total to 2200 yen.

The chopsticks are scheduled to be shipped from the end of April to the beginning of May.