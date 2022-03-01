Peta offer food and support for Ukranians and their pets, urges EU to temporarily suspend animal legal requirements

Volunteers at Peta UK and Germany have been offering food and support to Ukranians in neighbouring countries. — Pictures via Twitter/PETAUK

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) in the United Kingdom and Germany have been offering food and support to Ukranians and their pets fleeing their homeland to neighbouring countries.

In a recent Twitter post yesterday, Peta UK posted that the organisation has donated 44,000 pounds (19958.06kg) of dog and cat food to Peta Germany to help people and their companion animals in and around Ukraine.

A picture of a woman and her cat who had received support from Peta Germany was also posted after she had braved 60 kilometres of walking with her cat.

Peta Germany meanwhile posted a tweet saying that their team arrived at the Polish borders with food delivery and support for Ukranians and their pets.

Worldwide, Peta entities have also appealed to the European Union to temporarily suspend the legal entry requirements for animals at borders.

The post also read that countries such as Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovenia have apparently agreed to make entry for animals less bureaucratic.

“We strongly urge people not to leave their animals behind.

“Just like humans fleeing from war, companion animals will be scared and stressed and are dependent on their human guardians for comfort and security.

“We have been deeply moved by accounts of people walking enormous distances with their animals in their arms and have detailed what Ukrainians need to know when arriving at border crossings of neighbouring countries in order to get their whole families, including their animal companions to safety,” read the post.