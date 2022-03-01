Climate grave threat to billions in urbanised world, says major UN report

Many cities are exposed to multiple climate hazards. Out of 571 cities analysed in Europe, more than 100 were found to be vulnerable to two or more climate impacts. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 1 — From searing “heat islands” to flash floods and rising seas, an increasing torrent of climate change impacts threatens half of the world’s population living in urban areas, a major report by UN experts said yesterday.

Cities will have to adapt to protect people, property and crucial infrastructure in an intricately interconnected world economy where shocks can ripple across global supply chains.

Here is a rundown of key points in the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on impacts, vulnerabilities and adaptation.