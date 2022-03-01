After helping flood victims in KL and Selangor, ‘Abang Viva’ does the same in Terengganu and Kelantan in a pickup truck

Abang Viva has returned to help flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan and this time, he is bringing along his new pickup truck and a crew. ― Screenshot via Facebook/ Azwan Omar

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The famous Abang Viva is back, this time with a new pickup truck, and he is helping out flood victims in Malaysia’s East Coast states.

The 30-year-old Abang Viva or his real name, Azwan Omar had told Bernama that he arrived in Kampung Pengkalan Ajal in Terengganu early Monday morning to help the flood victims there who were badly affected.

Unlike his previous endeavours, Azwan said that this will be his first rescue mission using a brand-new Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck which was given to him by a kind-hearted individual.

He said that he was even more excited to help the victims with his new truck, which can go into places that his Perodua Viva couldn’t.

Azwan decided to head to the flood-hit states after receiving multiple requests from social media users who had asked him to come to Kelantan as the state was badly affected by the floods.

Azwan added that four of his friends had volunteered to join him and they brought along three pickup trucks as well as three boats to use for their rescue operations.

He gained recognition for his heroic endeavours during last year’s flood which hit Selangor and Kuala Lumpur when drove in his Perodua Viva all the way from Melaka just to help flood victims in Selangor.

He also headed to Pahang to help flood victims there.

Azwan, who earned the moniker Abang Viva because of his helpful ways, admitted that the recognition helped him especially during rescue operations in the more rural areas.

“I still feel a bit shy but I’m more eager to help because it's easier for me to get information and assistance from the locals here,” he said adding, that he would often be greeted with cheers and applause from the victims he had rescued.

In a more recent update, Azwan shared via his Facebook live yesterday that he and his crew was currently in Kelantan and is helping out the victims in Pasir Mas area.