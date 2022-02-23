UK cafe worker paid RM28,000 to watch ‘The Simpsons’ as part of job from betting company

A cafe worker in Nottingham, UK, gets paid nearly RM30,000 to watch The Simpsons. — Picture via Facebook/ The Simpsons

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A man from Nottingham, UK, got a job that many can only dream of — to watch cartoons.

Alexander Townley is paid £5,000 (RM28,441) to watch every episode of The Simpsons and gets complimentary donuts, New York Post reported.

“I am a diehard Simpsons fan and watching it for money is something I have always dreamt of,” the 26-year-old said of his job, which he started last month.

Townley was made aware of the opportunity when he was tagged in an online advert seeking people to watch the Matt Groening creation and analyse its predictions for the future — something the series is famous for.

“Around 10 people shared the post with me because all my friends and family know about my unhealthy obsession with the show,” said Townley, who finds the show to be “absolutely fascinating” as well as perennially relevant as “it’s a reflection on society and based on stereotypes!”

The cafe worker said he would sit with a notepad and pen and have to write every little detail down, even the opening credits with the chalkboard sequence and couch gag.

“There have even been weeks where I watched up to 30 episodes in a day, several days in a row, and that really is mentally draining.”

To date, Townley is on Season 18 of 33 with 717 episodes left.

He is required to search for anything related to the future in the clairvoyant cartoon, which has been credited with foretelling everything from 9/11 to the coronavirus pandemic and sent his findings to his employer PlatinCasino.co.uk.

Townley hopes one day he would be featured in the cartoon, bringing everything full circle.

“I know for a fact that The Simpsons creators know about this job, so if you’re reading this, Mr Groening, I would love to feature in an episode based around this crazy job!” said Townley.

“I have never been to the US either, so if they could fly me out there and I could work with them that would be amazing.”