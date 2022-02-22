KL traffic policeman hailed for covering oil slicks caused by accident with dirt (VIDEO)

A KL traffic policeman has been applauded after a video of him covering oil slicks on the road went viral. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A Kuala Lumpur traffic police officer has been praised online after a video of him covering oil slicks on the road with dirt for the safety of road users was posted.

The 32-second video surfaced online, and was shared on the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department’s (JSPT) Facebook.

In the video, the traffic officer, Sub-Inspector Azman Shah Ishak, was seen going back and forth collecting dirt from the side of the road to cover the affected area on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) near Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur.

JSPT’s chief, Assistant Commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said in a press release that the oil slicks were caused by an accident involving three vehicles.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the accident that took place last Friday.

“The perceptive Sub-Inspector Azman Shah Ishak from the Kuala Lumpur JSPT who was at the scene, acted fast by covering the oil slicks with dirt so that it wouldn’t endanger other road users.

“His actions were recorded and have gone viral, and he has been receiving praise from the public,” Sarifudin said.

On Facebook, the video has been viewed over 19,000 times while garnering over 700 likes and shared over 100 times, with Facebook users applauding Azman’s efforts.

The video on JSPT’s Instagram account has been viewed over 20,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

“Great job PDRM traffic, congratulations sir and thank you for everything,” user Mohd Rizal commented.

“These kinds of officers have my full respect! Always talked prudently and with tolerance. Met a few of these kinds of officers at roadblocks, they’re kind and attentive. Good job PDRM!” commented user Nazri Mohammad.

“Please take care bang, may the Almighty ease your burden,” commented user limedchannel.