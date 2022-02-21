Seberang Perai City Council sanitation workers go through piles of garbage to find woman’s jewellery pouch, win praises online

The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) sanitation workers have been receiving praises after rummaging through piles of garbage bags just to find a jewellery pouch for a woman in Tasik Gelugor. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Yaya Ismail

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) sanitation workers have been receiving praises for searching and returning a pouch containing jewellery to a woman in Tasek Gelugor.

This is after the woman, Rohaya Ismail, or known simply as Yaya, accidentally threw it away while she was throwing away her son’s used diaper.

Yaya, who lives at the police quarters in Tasek Gelugor, shared on Facebook that she threw away the items in the dustbin at her home on Saturday morning.

However, the dustbin was emptied by her brother by the time she realised her mistake the following morning.

After informing her brother about it, he then went on a search mission only to stumble upon a garbage truck behind their quarters.

He was told to head to the local cleaning depot to search for the pouch.

At that time, Yaya didn’t have any hopes of finding her jewellery as she knew how much of a hassle it would be to go through the piles of garbage as well as the procedures that were in place.

It was to her surprise when she received a video call a few hours later from her brother showing the MBSP workers holding up her ‘golden’ pouch.

Yaya told New Straits Times that she was speechless that the ‘wira oren’, a reference to the MBSP sanitation workers attire, had found her prized belongings.

“I was moved beyond words that the wira oren actually rummaged through the mountains of garbage bags just to help me look for my lost items. They spent their time and energy just to help me. Their honesty and sacrifices. I am very touched.

“I am grateful to each and every one of the wira oren. Although their job (as cleaning workers) is often looked down on by some, to me, they are the real unsung heroes.

“What they did is honourable, and I salute them for their honesty," she said, adding that the pouch contained jewellery that she collected when she first started working at the age of 18.

She also said that there were around 10 MBSP workers who were involved in the search, and she deposited some money to them as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

Yaya’s post on Facebook has garnered over 400 likes and has also been shared on Penang Kini’s Facebook page where social media users can be seen praising the ‘wira oren’.

“These MBSP heroes really do have a kind heart! It’s hard to find these kinds of people nowadays,” commented user Ellice Gan.

“Great job wira oren! May all of you be blessed with great health, amin,” user Mesin Basuh Nsr Nasir commented.

“May Allah SWT bless these heroes with an abundance of wealth,” user Jaan Shahjahan commented.