North Korea sends gardeners to labour camps for failing to get special flowers to bloom

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 ― Gardeners in North Korea have been sent to labour camps after thousands of special flowers to celebrate its late dictator's birthday failed to bloom.

The Kimjongilia ― named after Kim Jong-un's father and former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il ― were meant to be in bloom to mark the deceased dictator's birthday on February 16, Daily Star reported.

The event known as the Day of Shining Star, typically sees streets in the hermit country lined with red flowers honouring Jong-il, who died in 2011 aged 69.

Issues with the supply of firewood needed to create the ideal temperature and humidity in greenhouses growing the flowers however meant that this year gardeners could not get them ready in time.

Gardeners were accused of neglecting the plants, with some sentenced to six months in harsh labour camps as a result.

The farm is said to be located in Samsu County, and its manager Han has also reportedly been locked up for six months.

Han, in his 50s, was given orders to get the Kimjongilias ready at a regional party committee meeting last month.

He raised concerns ― which were dismissed regarding the flowers, and was promptly sacked and arrested.

Choi, a worker at the farm in his 40s, was accused of not “properly” setting the temperature of the greenhouse boilers and sentenced to three months in a labour camp.

Jong-il's birthday is one of North Korea's most important national holidays.

To mark the 10th anniversary of his passing last year, North Koreans were also forced to observe 11 days of mourning during which laughing and drinking alcohol are prohibited.