Giant hypermarket watch: Usher in abundance this CNY with RM6 Golden Pomfret, RM7 sea perch

*This article is brought to you by Giant.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on fish for all your Chinese New Year dinners. ― Pexels pix

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 ― Fish is a must-have ingredient at any Reunion Dinner table thanks to its symbolic representation of surplus during the Chinese New Year festivities.

With the all-important family dinner coming up on Monday, why not impress loved ones by whipping up a show stopping whole fish that you can either steam or deep fry.

This week, Giant is having a promotion for Golden Pomfret at RM6 per piece (300g to 400g) compared to its usual price of RM7.99.

Seeing that it’s the perfect season to celebrate abundance, sea perch is also on offer at RM7 each (400g to 600g) which was previously priced at RM8.99 per fish.

Reunion Dinner isn’t complete without a fish dish. ― Pexels pic

So if you’re worried about fluctuating market prices or the infamous Chinese New Year surplus on popular Lunar New Year ingredients, Giant’s ongoing Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign will take the guesswork out of shocking grocery bills.

The “lower prices for longer” initiative was rolled out to help Malaysians save on over 460 new products, giving you average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The campaign includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items to help Malaysians stretch their ringgit further amid tough times brought on by the pandemic.

To help Malaysians get the most out of their savings on grocery shopping trips, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals from now until March 2022 so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to find out what’s on offer.