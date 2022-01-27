Celebrate an auspicious Year of the Tiger with these exciting deals from Shopee

Shopee's CNY deals with items delivered to their doorstep are a must for last-minute shoppers. — Picture via Shopee Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 27 — Looking for last minute Chinese New Year shopping items delivered right to your doorstep?

Worry not as Shopee has launched its roaring CNY sale bringing the best huat deals and discounts till February 2.

Some of the deals that shoppers don’t want to miss is free shipping that comes with a minimum purchase of RM8 as well as getting up to 88 per cent of bonus when they stock up their CNY goods.

Play the Shopee Fortune Quiz and you might win RM8,888 worth of ang pows by tuning in to Shopee Live on the Shopee App at 8pm daily and answering five correct questions to win a cash prize of RM8,888.

Embracing the spirit of togetherness, the brand is promoting special deals on February 2 for you and your loved ones to team up for Group & Save, and get 10 per cent off your CNY staples such as Ribena, abalone and mandarin oranges.

ShopeePay users also stand a chance to win up to 8,888 Shopee coins when they transfer money using the e-Ang Pow feature to their family members and friends from now till February 7.

Users also get to enjoy RM8 cashback and earn up to 12 per cent coins cashback with a minimum spend of RM25 when they use ShopeePay at selected merchants such as Caltex, MyNews and Blackwhale.

With a minimum top up of RM30 in the ShopeePay wallet, users stand to win up to 88,888 in Shopee coins.

And don’t miss out on mouth-watering deals from ShopeeFood where you get to order from popular restaurants such as Tiger Sugar, Lim Fried Chicken, Super Kitchen Chilli Pan Mee and Salad Atelier.

Enjoy food deals up to 50 per cent off and all-day free deliveries until February 6.

Shopee also had its CNY TV Show on Shopee Live and 8TV from 10pm that was held on January 24, hosted by celebrities such as Royce Tan and Orange Tan as they competed in the Shopee’s Fortune Quiz.

For more information click on Shopee’s CNY Sale.