Beauty alert: The reign of blonde hair is (finally) coming to an end

At the start of 2022, it's all about brunette tones. — BestPhotoStudio/Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Platinum blonde, Californian blonde, ash blonde, glacial blonde... It’s time to forget the thousand and one shades of blonde that have dominated trends in recent years, because the hair colour that is defining the beginning of this year is none other than brown. Experts agree that brunettes are poised to have their moment in the coming months — and in fact many stars have already traded their blonde shade for a deep brown.

While blonde tones are usually associated with the summer months, in recent years it’s become the go-to colour, available in a variety of shades, but also in the form of highlights and ombré. But it seems that the game is changing, with a growing interest in brunette shades, which offer more warmth.

On social media, brown is emerging as one of the top hair trends for 2022, and several public figures have already shown that they are embracing the colour.

Actress Florence Pugh, who seems to be in quest of a new hair identity over the past several months, is the latest to have fallen for brown. Last fall, she’d already jumped the gun, abandoning her long blonde hair for a much shorter cut in a brunette shade before switching back to a platinum blonde with visible roots. But on January 23, the performer known for playing Amy March in Little Women appeared as a brunette with an ultra short cut, in one of her stories, once again surprising followers.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber also traded her California blonde shade for a darker tone several months ago. While strictly speaking we can’t exactly call it a brown shade, the model has clearly darkened her hair to warm up the look. A step that Behati Prinsloo also took. While the model regularly changes up her hair, she had long been on the blonde side embracing a more nuanced shade mixing brown lengths with lighter tips.

But the biggest change observed in recent days comes from Karlie Kloss. Blonde for no less than ten years, the American dancer and model opted for a radical change at the beginning of this year, becoming brunette. And it suits her perfectly! Karlie Kloss posted a series of photos, accompanied by the message: “After a decade of being blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side.” Something that many women will likely do in the coming months. — ETX Studio