Reunion Dinner sets for dogs? Your pets will love you for these Chinese New Year snacks, outfit ideas

Pet businesses are making sure your four-legged family members usher in the Year of the Tiger with a roar.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — It is indisputable that pets are important family members so it’s only fitting that they are included in the upcoming Chinese New Year traditions and activities.

With a week to go before we usher in the Year of the Tiger, businesses focusing on pets are going all out to promote items for the littlest member of the family so they won’t be left out during this auspicious time.

From Reunion Dinner sets to pineapple jam tarts, here are just some Lunar New Year offerings for your cat, dog or hamster.

Your beloved pooch won’t be left out during Reunion Dinner. — Picture via Facebook/Pet Empire

Reunion dinner set

As an important member of the family, your beloved pooch deserves a place at the table on Reunion Dinner night.

Pet supply store Pet Empire in Sungai Petani, Kedah is selling a CNY Pet Reunion Dinner set that consists of a main meal (minced pork, carrot, cauliflower), side dishes (meat floss, egg yolk powder) and snacks (pork jerky).

You only need to thaw and steam the main course for 15 minutes, sprinkle the toppings to garnish and serve.

There are only 160 sets available and everything is handmade without additives and preservatives for only RM24.90.

Woofsome Meals’ Pawtune Cookies (left) and Prosperity Peking Duck. — Pictures via Instagram/Woofsome Meals

The pawfect combo of fortune cookies and Peking duck

Despite its American origins, fortune cookies have become synonymous with Chinese culture and Woofsome Meals, which makes homemade food for dogs, has launched their very own Pawtune Cookies.

Made with rice flour, fresh goat’s milk, honey, cinnamon, egg white and virgin olive oil, these cookies are sold for RM15 per box.

Another Chinese staple, the celebrated Peking duck has also made it to Woofsome’s CNY offerings.

Its Prosperity Peking Duck (RM18) is made with roast duck, crispy duck skin, duck egg, Chinese cabbage, brown rice, goji berry, cucumbers, cantaloupe and carrot, and we have to say, it sounds like the best salad bowl ever.

Usher in the Year of the Tiger with a roar. — Picture via Facebook/MamaCat

Tiger costumes for your cat

Since it’s the Year of the Tiger, it’s not surprising that cat owners will go all out to dress their felines in a big cat outfit.

If you happen to be an enthusiastic pet owner who’s excited to usher in the Lunar New Year with a roar, these costumes can be found in abundance online.

One Facebook seller is selling it for RM39.90 and the outfit will fit cats weighing between 3kg to 9kg.

These cutely shaped snacks are made from chicken breast and veggies including yam, pumpkin, spinach and sweet potatoes. — Pictures via Shopee/Paws Snacks Store

Cute and healthy treats for dogs, hamster

One pet baker in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur is selling a special CNY gift set for dogs and hamsters in simply irresistible shapes that are loaded with lean protein and vegetables.

For RM18.88, the homemade set comes with a pineapple-shaped dehydrated chicken snack made from chicken breast, yam, pumpkin and spinach, purple and yellow sweet potato chicken bones, a mini pizza made from chicken, sweet potatoes, ladies’ finger and cheese, and a pack of chicken jerky.

The Barkery Pawsperity Box is edible by both humans and pets. — Picture from Barkery Oven

Pineapple tarts featured again, and there’s bak kwa too

Barkery Oven recently launched a CNY Pawsperity Box that cats, dogs and humans can enjoy together.

Each set contains 120g of pineapple tarts, 90g of air-dried salmon, 100g goat milk and egg yolk buttons and 50g of porky bakwa.

Founder Chuishia Chan launched the dog-friendly pineapple tarts last year after wanting to pamper pets with treats that humans cannot do without during CNY and they sold like hot cakes.

The tarts are made without sugar, salt and wheat flour so not only is it safe for cats and dogs but great for health-conscious humans. They are also sold individually for RM20.

The air-dried salmon, buttons and bakwa are the latest addition to Barkery.

The Barkery Pawsperity Box retails for RM88. Visit here to buy.