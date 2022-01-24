The fashion world pays homage to Thierry Mugler

Homages to Thierry Mugler poured in on the social networks following his death. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 24 — Director, photographer, designer... Manfred Thierry Mugler, who died yesterday, January 23, marked the history of fashion by his visionary spirit and his structured silhouettes, uniquely recognizable, which made their first appearance back in the 1980s and never left the red carpet since. Hours after the announcement of his death, tributes have poured in on social networks, from the likes of Beyoncé, Dita Von Teese and Casey Cadwallader, artistic director of the house Mugler.

Beyoncé

One of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Thierry Mugler is none other than Beyoncé. The over-the-top style of the designer had clearly won a place in the heart of the American singer, who wore his most sophisticated dresses on the red carpet, as well as on stage and in her music videos. On her official website, Beyoncé simply wrote “Rest in peace” with a photo of Thierry Mugler, as well as a collage of the most beautiful outfits dreamed up by the designer and worn by the international star.

Irina Shayk

The Russian supermodel, who had attended the opening night of the exhibition “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” in Paris, also paid tribute to the legendary designer. On her Instagram account, Irina Shayk simply wrote “Gone too soon! God of fashion a rarely real, kindness, sweetest u ll be always missed by your Russian...” A message accompanied by a snapshot taken at the opening of the much anticipated Parisian exhibition.

Dita Von Teese

A close friend of Thierry Mugler, the queen of burlesque is among those who embraced the style of the great designer for many years, as well as his aesthetic universe. On social networks, the dancer, model and actress wrote a simple message to share her sorrow following the announcement of the death of the French designer: “Devastated. Rest in peace.”

Coco Rocha

It is a passionate — and long — tribute that the Canadian model paid to Thierry Mugler on her Instagram account, regretting in particular not having been able to collaborate more closely with the great designer: “Unbelievable that just 4 days after losing Andre Leon Talley, today we lost another titan of the fashion industry... I’m often asked: Is there a campaign, magazine cover, or runway show I would have liked to have done, that I never got the chance to do? The only answer that I’ve ever given is that I would have loved to have been able to go back in time to work with #ThierryMugler and walk his runway in the 90’s. It just does not get better then that. Sadly Mugler retired from his brand 20 year ago, just prior to my start in fashion, but the stories about his shows,” Coco Rocha wrote, among other things.

Casey Cadwallader

Artistic director of the house of Mugler, the American Casey Cadwallader is among the public figures who have expressed their sadness following the announcement of the death of Thierry Mugler, but also the chance to have known the great French designer: “Manfred, I am so honoured to have known you and to work within your beautiful world. You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you.” — ETX Studio