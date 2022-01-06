Australian woman documents quarantine journey with Tinder date after both contract Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Henley managed to get positive comments from TikTok users about her date after he cooked a meal for her. — Screengrab via TikTok/poppymoore777

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — An Australian woman and her Tinder date decided to self-isolate together after they were both tested positive for Covid-19.

Sarah Henley then documented the quarantine experience with her date where she showed her rapid test result together with takeaway bags at home.

The video posted two days ago has been viewed over 14 million times with many coming up with hilarious comments for the duo.

“Your rom-com movie will definitely be titled Love Sick,” wrote milkskins.

“At least you would know what it's like to live with him so you can decide whether or not he's the one,” commented another user.

In another video that was uploaded yesterday, she posted a video on how her date managed to whip up a meal in the kitchen for her.

The video had also caught the attention of many users who said that her date could be ‘potential husband material’ while some said that it was the cutest TikTok story they’ve ever seen.

Others, meanwhile jokingly quipped, and told her to marry him.