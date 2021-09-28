California burger joint bans customers under 18 from dining in unless accompanied by parents or guardians

A California burger joint has made the decision to ban customers under the age of 18 from dining in unless accompanied by parents or guardians. — Picture via Facebook/Red Rooster Burgers & Brew

KUALA LUMPUR, September 28 — A California burger joint has made the decision to ban customers under the age of 18 from dining in unless accompanied by parents or guardians.

This is due to what the restaurant implied as unacceptable behaviour displayed by the young adults.

The restaurant, Red Rooster Burgers & Brew has taken to Facebook to announce the new rule while also stating their reasons by listing down several past incidents involving the teens that have happened at their restaurant.

Amongst the incidents includes marijuana being smoked in the bathroom, making out on the baby changing table in the bathroom, stealing soda from the restaurant’s fridge and fountain, and throwing fries at the restaurant’s employees.

The restaurant also claimed that the loud noises and foul language used by teens are deterring their customers away.

“For the last two years we have spoken to the ‘kiddos’ and voiced our concerns numerous times!” it said in a post.

“Then, we implemented rules so they could still feel like they had a place to go, feel safe, and hang with their friends.

“It’s very clear to us that the bad behaviour is not going to end.

“Some of their actions are unlawful and we won’t allow it.”

The restaurant said its decision was not to exile the youth but to protect their property.

They also invite parents who are looking for a safe place for their children to stay after school to reach out to them.

It also raised concerns regarding youth vandalising the neighbourhood.

“Recently a neighbour’s Halloween display was vandalized. We found pieces of it in our parking lot.

“It’s unfortunate but we will have to install security cameras to catch these vandals.

“We live in such a quaint beautiful town. I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”

The Red Rooster Burgers & Brew’s post garnered 405 likes and has been shared over 80 times on Facebook with many supporting the restaurant’s decision.

“Saw the news article on this. GOOD FOR YOU! If parents aren’t teaching their children the basics of good manners and how to act in public maybe this consequence for their actions will. Hope things get better,” commented user Nancy Arrasmith.

“As a parent this great, as a member of a family-owned restaurant this is AMAZING to stand up for your business!” user Sabrina Youtzy commented.

“If more parents made their children take responsibility for their actions you would not have to make these decisions,” commented user Linda Mitcham.