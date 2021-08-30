Celebrity canine whisperer Cesar Millan advises pet owners not to get emotional when wanting to get a dog

Celebrity dog whisperer Cesar Millan (centre) says animals only have loyalty, love and respect for humans. — Photo courtesy of National Geographic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Covid-19 caused people to be stuck at home.

Some, after getting bored, decided to get pets.

However, sometimes things do not turn out well, which leads to the pets being abandoned.

Consequently, canine whisperer Cesar Milan advised those wanting to get pets like dogs to not be emotional when they want to take that step.

“What does a dog need, how long do they live, what are the necessities of a dog, and as family, do we work together,” he said during a recent media conference via Zoom recently to promote his latest series Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.

He added that many families do not work together when it comes to having a pet.

On pet abandonment, Millan said owners need to have more empathy and compassion.

“Animals would never abandon humans. You do not hear stories of dogs abandoning humans because of disabilities or not having a job.”

“Only loyalty, love, and respect, that’s what we know of animals,” he said, adding that when humans abandon their pets, it is akin to abandoning their family.

Millan also said dogs develop separation anxiety even though they have a human with them that can teach them the right things as the human’s education part is missing.

This is what led to owners returning their dogs as they do not have the knowledge to deal with a dog.

He also said dog owners should get themselves educated if they want to have better pets.

He said animals already knew what to do as they have a “programme” within them and need not be taught how to be happy.

Instead, it is when humans do not follow the “programme” which leads to aggression issues in dogs, he added.

“If humans become better, education-wise, dogs automatically (will) become better as a dog is a reflection of your knowledge,” he said.

Millan said he does more education shows to deal with criticism that his method was not in line with science.

“I focus on humans as they need to understand, to connect, to communicate, and to have a relationship. I am not interested in teaching people techniques (on how to train dogs) but to teach them about energy, communication, trust, respect, love.”

“You have to hear these things, kids need to hear about trust, respect, love, honesty, loyalty before you train dogs.”

Millan said his critics were confused with what he does.

“I do not train dogs. I have people who come to see me and telling me they do not have a dog but they love my show as it makes them a better human.”

The Mexican American, who has clients such as Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston. Mark Zuckerberg, said to change the world, one does not need to have scientific permission.

“I work with leaders of the world, the biggest leaders, and I help them. My clients are Harvard graduates but they can’t handle a chihuahua. My clients rule the world but not the dogs.”

In 2016, the Department of Animal Care and Control in Los Angeles County launched an investigation on Millan after an episode of the Nat Geo WILD TV series “Cesar 911”, in which Millan trains a French bulldog-terrier mix called Simon to co-exist with his owner’s pot-bellied pigs after having killed two of them.

On the show, Simon is seen chasing the pig and biting its ear, causing it to bleed.

The investigation by the district attorney was dropped due to “insufficient evidence.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog premieres on National Geographic Channel (Astro CH551 / Unifi TV CH508) on Wednesday, September 1 at 9pm.

The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia from November 12.