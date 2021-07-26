How to stay cool in the car this summer

In hot weather, be sure to take precautions before you hit the road to your vacation. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 26 — The summer getaway means that many people will be hitting the roads in July and August. But it’s wise to take some precautions when heading out on long car journeys in hot weather. From checking the air conditioning to in-car essentials, try to plan ahead to help everyone keep their cool.

Optimal air con

Before setting out, make sure you check that the air conditioning in your vehicle is working properly. Then, on the day of departure, air out the interior of the car before you leave, in order to refresh and renew the air. Then, start driving with the windows open for a few kilometres before closing them for good. As a general rule, it’s recommended to set the air conditioning temperature 5 to 10 degrees below the temperature outside. Finally, for maximum efficiency, it’s better to direct the air flow towards the upper body and arms rather than towards the face.

Essential accessories

Sunglasses, caps, headbands, misters, towels and fans are all essential accessories for long summer trips. You can even get easily attachable cooling seat covers, which can help stop things getting too sweaty.

Keep cool drinks on hand

Needless to say, in hot weather, young and old alike will quickly become thirsty, and it is best not to wait for a bathroom break to quench their thirst. You should always bring water and cold drinks for all passengers, preferably in a cooler. Fresh fruit is also recommended. As for the cooler, an electric model is a good option for very long trips.

Park in the shade

Once stopped, you should try to park in the shade to cool down the car’s engine and the interior, even if only for a few minutes. If this isn’t possible, then don’t forget to use a sun shade to avoid burning yourself when getting back into the car. — ETX Studio