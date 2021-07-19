PJ Asam Laksa stall owner sends elderly man in Sungai Buloh a free meal after delivery fee proves too much

20210719_Asam_Laksa_OG

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — An 81-year-old Malaysian man had his craving for asam laksa satisfied after a kind Petaling Jaya (PJ) stall owner decided to send him the dish — free of charge.

The heartwarming story was shared through the stall’s Facebook page, O&S Curry Laksa and Asam Laksa.

The incident began when the assam laksa stall owner’s daughter, who declined to be named, handles the orders received a call from the man inquiring about the delivery charges to Sungai Buloh.

Initially the uncle wanted to order two curry laksa from the stall but then changed his mind upon hearing the RM22 delivery charges, which exceeded the price of the noodles.

“I mentioned to him that it’s not worth it and we ended the call.

“But I could feel his disappointment and it broke my heart,” the daughter wrote on the post.

The daughter who felt bad for the uncle then contacted her parents to tell them about him.

Her parents, despite their fatigue and overflowing of orders, still proceeded to take the order and arranged a delivery for him the next day.

The daughter then proceeded to share screenshots of the screenshots between her and the man who was grateful for the food.

As it turns out, the 81-year-old man is currently taking care of his wife who has dementia, and before the movement control order, they were regular patrons at O&S Curry Laksa and Asam Laksa.

“A little reminder, when you give joy to others, you get more joy in return.

“And thank you to all of you for the continuous support to my mom-and-pop’s stall in the past years. We would not be able to make it to this point without your support, we’re grateful,” she wrote in the post.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the daughter said that one of their patrons who saw the post had offered to buy the uncle another set of meals, but her mother insisted on paying for it.

The daughter also said that both her parents were still adapting and improving in doing business in the new norm and they were still trying to get a hang of it.

The O&S Curry Laksa and Asam Laksa stall located at Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya has been operating since 1990 and are known by locals for their laksa.