Police in India looking for businessman who faked Covid-19 status to get away from wife

A businessman in India fakes his Covid-19 report to get away from his wife. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Police in India’s Madhya Pradesh are looking for a businessman who faked his Covid-19 status to get away from his wife.

India Today reported that Ejaz Ahmed’s ruse was discovered when his wife decided to check with the private laboratory that Ejaz claimed he had taken the test at.

He is said to have got into an argument with his wife and to get away, he produced a Covid-19 test to claim he was positive for the virus.

Investigations found Ejaz had downloaded the Covid-19 positive report from the internet and added his name by using Photoshop.

He then informed his family that he needed to stay at a quarantine centre due to his positive status.

When he failed to return home after a month, Ejaz’s wife became suspicious and decided to verify the report he produced with the private laboratory at Yashwant Plaza in Indore and was informed the report was fake.

The laboratory’s owner then lodged a report at the Gwaltoli police station, and the authorities are now investigating the matter for forgery.