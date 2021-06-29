Loving Singapore family adopts cancer-stricken dog, gives it love and care in final days of life

The family with two young children adopted Shortbread to give her the best palliative care. ― Pictures via Instagram/SPCA Singapore

PETALING JAYA, June 29 ― Shortbread the dog had multiple cancerous lumps and only a year or two to live but her failing health didn’t stop a loving Singaporean family from giving the stray her final forever home.

Initially taken in by Singapore’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) last August, a family with two young children adopted the cancer-stricken pooch to give her the best palliative care.

SCPA Singapore recently took to Instagram to share Shortbread’s story and the kind family who cared for her until her last breath.

The dog was pampered with long walks and nutritious meals and was showered with toys, pillows and blankets.

Despite her frail health, Shortbread remained active and enjoyed eating and drinking under the care of a family who gave the dog “a great deal of love”.

“Even if there was no cure for her illness, she lived the end of her life relieved from pain and stress, embodied in warmth and care,” SPCA Singapore wrote.

The animal welfare non-profit also shared a touching farewell note penned by her young family member who is still in primary school.

The girl detailed how she had wanted another breed but her family decided on Shortbread after discovering the dog had cancer.

Shortbread was showered with a great deal of love before she died. ― Picture via Instagram/SPCA Singapore

In her note, she provided colourful details of Shortbread’s personality from eating a few television remote control buttons and having to get an X-ray after ingesting a protein bar.

The family held a simple but meaningful funeral for the dog when she died.

Shortbread was covered with a blanket and fresh flowers, surrounded by treats such as dog biscuits and jerky as well as some toys.

“With all that has happened, her family only saw Shortbread as a blessing, as she taught them the priceless experience of fostering an animal,” SPCA Singapore said.

The family hopes that other pet lovers will open their hearts to animals in need of critical care as they “so much love to give despite their conditions”.

SPCA Singapore has a Foster Care programme for animals in need of critical care but fosterers must be 10 years and above and have plenty of time and dedication to be with the animal for the most part of the day.