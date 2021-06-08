Korean movie goers use kimchi jars, buckets to get popcorn from cinema chain’s World Environment Day offer

Kimchi jars are used to purchase popcorns on sale at a Korean cinema chain in conjunction with World Environment Day. — Photo via Twitter/ @wtfmomone

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — To celebrate World Environment Day, Korean cinema chain Lotte Cinema decided to fill up any reusable container with popcorn for 6,000 won (RM22).

Korea Joong Ang Daily reported that the only condition was the container must have a lid.

Seoul-based freelance journalist Raphael Rashid tweeted that people brought massive buckets and even kimchi jars for the offer.

So S. Korea's Lotte Cinema ran a promo today: bring any container with lid and fully fill it with popcorn for only 6,000 won ($5.40).



So people brought massive buckets and even kimchi jars... https://t.co/mkZB5WyInN — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) June 5, 2021

“People took the promo very seriously,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

So S. Korea's Lotte Cinema ran a promo today: bring any container with lid and fully fill it with popcorn for only 6,000 won ($5.40).



So people brought massive buckets and even kimchi jars... https://t.co/mkZB5WyInN — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) June 5, 2021

Raphael speculated that Lotte Cinema was competing with its rival CGV which recently offered cement bag size packs of popcorn.

So S. Korea's Lotte Cinema ran a promo today: bring any container with lid and fully fill it with popcorn for only 6,000 won ($5.40).



So people brought massive buckets and even kimchi jars... https://t.co/mkZB5WyInN — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) June 5, 2021

Twitter user @EdelweissEden noticed that some even brought along a trash can.

“It will all go to waste eventually. Just bring the normal container,” the user tweeted.

@OkapiFire tweeted unless they have a giant family, how are they gonna eat all that before it goes stale.

@hyoondae tweeted the purchase would eventually clog up the sewer treatment ponds.