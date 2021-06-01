Officers caught having sex at Japan’s neighbourhood police station

Koban, a neighbourhood police station in Japan with officers on duty should local residents need police assistance, has been turned into a place for police officers to have their tryst. -- Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A pair of police officers were caught having sex at a koban where they were stationed in at the Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture in Japan, reported Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24.

A koban is a neighbourhood police station with officers on duty should local residents need police assistance.

The amorous officers were a 29-year-old female sergeant, who was assigned to a koban in the Koshien neighborhood, and a 26-year male senior police officer.

The duo was said to have become romantically involved in 2019 and one evening, the woman asked the man to see her at the koban where they snuck off to the break room to have sex.

In March 2020, the woman became involved with another man in her division, this time a 33-year-old police sergeant.

Both the woman and her new beau made use of the police interview/statement room to kiss while the man was on duty.

The happenings in the koban were eventually made known when a whistleblower came forward to report the woman and triggered an internal investigation that revealed her relationship with the two men.

The trio later admitted to their conduct, with the woman saying, “I was unable to control myself,” and the younger man saying, “I got carried away in the excitement”.

While the men were warned, the woman had her pay docked by 10 per cent for three months.

The portal noted that this was not the first time such incidents had occurred in a koban.

In 2017, a pair of officers in Hyogo was found to be engaging in sexual activities inside the locker room of a prefectural police martial arts training dojo.