Hilarious TikTok clip of cats being pampered in home spa session with owner goes viral

The trio of cats are seen enjoying a pampering spa session complete with tranquil music and soothing cucumber slices on their eyes. ― Screengrab via TikTok/@dontstopmeowing

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Three felines have become overnight internet sensations after they were seen taking part in a pampering home spa session alongside their owner.

The clip posted by TikTok user @dontstopmeowing shows the cat owner lounging on his bed during a facial spa session together with a trio of cats who followed suit.

Just like their owner, the cats were seen relaxing with cucumber slices placed on their eyes, perhaps to soothe any puffiness from a hard day’s work.

Social media users couldn’t get over the amusing clip of the cat owner and his spa pals’ recreation of a calming spa experience complete with tranquil music within the confines of their home.

The clip was made even more hilarious when the man’s partner walks into the room and instructs all of them to wake up.

“This again?” the woman asks before proceeding to remove the cucumber slices from one of the cats named Chase.

But Chase wasn’t having any of it when his cat mum grabbed his paw and prompted him to get up.

The interrupted cat then got feisty and almost bit her hand.

Conceding defeat, she then places the cucumber slices back on Chase’s eyes while her partner commands Google to continue playing the spa music.

The clip has been viewed more than 732,000 times and received over 11,800 comments.

“I’ve never seen cats stay so calm for someone,” wrote @sethpantera3.

“These cats were rich old best friends in a past life,” @kate chimed in.

“I’m convinced the cats are paid actors or actresses,” @bigboss commented.