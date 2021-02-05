Six-year-old rescued dog in the US turns hero after helping owner who suffered a stroke

Six-year-old Sadie the German Shepherd saved her owner when he suffered a stroke last week. — Photo via Facebook/ Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — A six-year-old German Shepherd that was surrendered by its previous owner to an animal shelter became a hero when it saved its current owner from a stroke.

Taking to Facebook, the shelter Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, US shared that Sadie’s owner Brian suffered a stroke last week when he was home alone.

According to the shelter, Sadie did not leave Brian’s side despite him collapsing.

She instead licked his face to keep him awake and dragged him across the room to his mobile phone.

“Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help. This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life,” the post wrote.

Sharing Sadie’s background, the shelter said it was surrendered to the shelter when her owner moved.

“She was confused and seemingly lost upon rescue, having suddenly lost the only family that she knew.”

“Sadie is a loyal dog, but nervous and protective with new people, making her a more difficult placement.”

Then Brian came into the shelter a few months ago and decided to adopt Sadie.

“Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust.”

Sadie now stays with the family while Brian recovers in a rehabilitation centre where they keep in touch every night via FaceTime.

The post has since received 2,400 reactions and been shared 760 times.