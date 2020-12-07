Malaysian teenager with bone cancer gets his wish for PS4 Pro game console

Cancer patient Muhammad Hamizan Ashari (centre) receives a PS4 Pro game console and a TV set from the Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A 17-year-old Malaysian bed-ridden cancer patient will now get to have more fun playing with his siblings after he received a game console from the Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS Malaysia) recently.

Muhammad Hamizan Ashari received a surprise visit from CWS Malaysia representatives at his house in Kg Budiman Meru, Kapar.

Despite being dependent on oxygen supply and lying on his bed, Muhammad Hamizan immediately cheered up when his visitors brought him a PS4 Pro unit with a 32-inch TV set to fulfil his wish.

The teenager lives with Ewing Sarcoma (bone cancer) which has spread to his lungs.

Muhammad Hamizan was diagnosed at the age of 14.

His condition relapsed in August 2019 and has responded poorly to treatment since then.

In his excitement, the young boy was gasping for air momentarily but soon recovered his composure to go on to playing games on his new console.

CWS Malaysia vice-president TH Teoh who visited Muhammad Hamizan at his home with several board members of the society said the boy’s wish was received just less than a week ago.

“We got to know of Muhammad Hamizan’s wish for a game console and a TV set to play with his siblings while recuperating at home.

“We immediately rushed over with the items to help cheer him up and to also keep him preoccupied with the games.”

Teoh said despite being weak from his ailment, Muhammad Hamizan immediately sat up on his bed and eagerly tried his hand with the game that was playing.

“The smile he managed when we joked with him almost brought tears to our eyes.

“We know how much he appreciates the gift just by watching him glued to the screen,” said Teoh.

CWS Malaysia is a national charity organisation dedicated to fulfilling wishes of children with terminal illnesses or life-threatening ailments across the country.