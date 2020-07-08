Perak single mother makes furniture during RMCO for daughter’s school

The 48-year-old couldn’t afford monetary contributions to her daughter’s school so she built new furniture sets for its students. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Seri Nur Ehsan

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — She couldn’t afford to contribute money to her daughter’s school so Musukubi Shamsuddin decided to make furniture with her bare hands instead.

The 48-year-old single mother is a Parent and Teachers Association (PTA) committee member at the Sekolah Rendah Islam Nur Ehsan in Bota, Perak which her daughter attends.

She told Bernama the furniture was her contribution to benefit the 154 students at the primary school, located some 60km north of Teluk Intan.

Musukubi, affectionately known as Kak B to many, has been producing bookshelves, storage cupboards for the Quran and prayer mats, desks, chairs and counter tables using 1.27cm-thick plywood.

“I felt that I could use my skill to make these (types of) furniture, so I did it,” she said.

“Besides, I noticed that there was a lot of furniture (in the school) that could not be used anymore.”

The single mum is able to complete two to three items in a day. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Seri Nur Ehsan

As a PTA member coupled with the fact that her eight-year-old daughter Nur Insyirah Ismail is a pupil at the school, Musukubi decided to make the furniture for free.

She referred to pictures on social media before constructing the furniture using wood provided by the school.

Since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) came into effect on June 10, she has been working from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday, completing two to three items in a day.

Musukubi, who lives 20 minutes away from the school, also made a swing, a clothing rack, tables and chairs for her own use.

“I started developing an interest in carpentry since moving back to my village, Kampung Lambor Kiri, in 2018.

“I indulge in carpentry for my personal satisfaction even though I do receive requests from parents who ask me to build their home furniture after seeing my products,” said Musukubi, who previously worked in the manufacturing sector for 25 years in Selangor.

She added that the school, located in the suburb of Gelung Pepuyu, is raising funds to build a new one-story block, seven classrooms, teachers’ room, an office and a computer lab.