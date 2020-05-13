Carlsberg pours in RM3.5m to help 1,000 coffee shop operators affected by Covid-19

The three-month subsidy on utilities aims to alleviate the financial burden of small and medium-sized F&B businesses. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — The makers of Carlsberg Smooth Draught are doing their bit to help coffee shop operators get back on their feet with an RM3.5 million subsidy as a response to the impact of Covid-19.

The fund, in support of the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association (MSCSPGA), will be used to subsidise utility payments of up to three months for 1,000 small and medium-sized coffee shop owners across Malaysia.

Carlsberg is also running a promotion that aims to provide coffee shop operators with a smoother recovery during the movement control order (MCO) by increasing their profit margin.

Carlsberg Smooth Draught fans are able to enjoy RM1 off on big bottles (580ml) at participating coffee shops from now until July while Carlsberg will donate RM0.50 to operators for every bottle sold.

“Coffee shops are integral to the local F&B market by serving thousands of Malaysians daily in their neighbourhoods and we are grateful for their support of our brands.

“This initiative is the result of collaboration and endorsement by MSCSPGA on how Carlsberg can help provide relief to low-income coffee shop operators who have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak,” Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said.

Clini added that the RM3.5 million investment intends to smooth the recovery of coffee shops by helping business owners with their fixed operating costs.

“Beer lovers can also play a part in supporting their local coffee shop or food court simply by enjoying RM1 off Probably The Smoothest Beer, where we pledge an additional RM0.50 to the operator for every big bottle of Carlsberg Smooth Draught sold,” Clini said.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO in Malaysia, coffee shop operators have suffered daily losses up to 30 per cent as business has been more than sluggish, MSCSPGA president Datuk Ho Su Mong said.

“With Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s efforts, we hope to see that this programme will help low-income operators to survive these difficult times.

“In fact, I’m glad that Carlsberg has also helped to promote the list of participating F&B operators open for delivery and takeaway during the MCO period on social media,” said Ho.

