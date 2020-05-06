Shanghai Disneyland to reopen May 11

Disney Parks announced that Shanghai Disneyland will open its doors once again next week. — Picture from Disney via AFP-Relaxnews

SHANGHAI, May 6 — In a major sign that China is well on its way to economic and societal recovery from Covid-19, Shanghai Disneyland has announced plans to reopen to the public May 11.

Venues that host major gatherings including theme parks, sports and music stadiums where physical distancing is impossible are considered to be the final holdouts of the health pandemic that has put a chokehold on the planet since the beginning of 2020.

But yesterday, Disney Parks announced that Shanghai Disneyland will open its doors once again next week.

“Today, as residents in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces have returned to more normal life — including at workplaces, schools, shops, restaurants, and entertainment destinations — I’m excited to share that Shanghai Disneyland will also be reopening to the public on May 11,” said Shanghai Disney Resort president Joe Schott in a blog post.

Shanghai Disneyland shuttered its doors January 24, the first Disney park to close due to Covid-19.

When guests return, the theme park experience will undoubtedly have changed, with new health and safety measures to remind them that the country has just emerged from a deadly health pandemic. Upon arrival at the park, guests will be subject to temperature checks and must present their green QR code, a digital health code system launched in China that color codes citizens’ health status.

Hand sanitising stations will be available across the park and to prevent overcrowding, social distancing measures will be enforced by park staff, and the number of visitors capped daily.

Hugs and photos with Disney characters will likewise be suspended. Masks for both staff and guests will also be mandatory. — AFP-Relaxnews