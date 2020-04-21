Covid 19: Kind Johor police officers get social media praise after rescuing elderly woman who lost her way home

One of the Seri Alam district police members helping the elderly woman get into the car before sending her home. — Picture by Facebook/PoliceDaerahSeriAlam

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — A team of Seri Alam district police in Johor were hailed as heroes on social media after rescuing an elderly woman who had lost her way home.

According to The Seri Alam Police District’s Facebook page, the incident occurred last night when police officers who were patrolling the streets found her sitting on the steps of a shop lot all by herself.

When they approached her, they also found her holding bags of groceries filled with onions and vegetables.

Upon further investigation, they believed that she could have forgotten how to get home due to her old age.

Luckily, the police officers saw her medical card in one of the grocery bags that stated her home address – and managed to send her home safely.

When contacted, one of the police officers told Malay Mail that the woman who stays alone had forgotten her way back after doing some grocery shopping.

Many social media users commended the efforts by the police officers while others felt sorry for the senior citizen who had lost her bearings.

Facebook user, ShariffahBayan JT wrote, “I feel very sympathetic for that elderly woman who has lost her way but luckily the police came in time to help her.”

“A big thank you for going the extra mile by sending her back home,” wrote Palvanan Pal.