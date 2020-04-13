US nonagenarian’s plea for beer supply goes during Covid-19 lockdown goes viral

The picture that made Olive Veronesi famous. ― Picture via Facebook/ CBSPittsburgh

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― A nonagenarian woman in Pennsylvania, US has become an internet sensation after a photo of her asking for beer while being confined at her home has gone viral on social media.

A relative had taken the picture of Olive Veronesi making her request to her daughter and neighbors while holding a can of beer and a white board with the wordings “I need more beer!!”

The photo of the 93-year-old woman, has received more than 26,000 reactions and shared over 47,000 after it was uploaded last week.

Speaking to CBS Pittsburgh, Veronesi said she drinks beer every night.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Ty Mason had a tongue in cheek response to Veronesi's photo

“Oh okay a 93-year-old does it and it’s funny and heartwarming but when I do it I’m an alcoholic.”