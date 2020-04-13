Covid-19: How golf industry stalwart Saha Kamarudin fought ― and defeated ― the unseen enemy

Sharudin Kamarudin, known affectionately in golfing circles as Saha, has since tested negative. ― Picture courtesy of ParGolf Magazine

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― For Sharudin Kamarudin, known affectionately in golfing circles as Saha, 2020 will always be a year to remember not for a good thing but, as it turned out, an unfortunate experience which he views in an extremely positive light.

On March 28, Saha tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital the next day.

Thankfully, after six days of treatment, he made a full recovery and is now back home with his wife and two daughters.

“The most significant thing that I learnt from this experience is that you have to always remain positive. That’s extremely important, not just in fighting this pandemic but life in general,” said Saha, who has been in the golf industry for close to three decades.

Saha noted that the experience has made him truly appreciate the little things in life.

“You look at things with a really different perspective, it makes you realise how fragile life is. I am really thankful to have had the support of my family and friends while I was in the hospital and quarantined at home,” he shared.

Having served in managerial posts for The Mines Resort, Kota Permai Golf & Country Club and The Els Club Teluk Datai before, Saha is currently attached to Singapore-headquartered management company Champions Golf in a general manager capacity at a golf club in Johor.

The 48-year-old believes that he contracted Covid-19 from a housemate in the southern state.

Saha also does some gardening now in view of the movement control order. ― Picture courtesy of ParGolf Magazine

Shortly after returning to Kuala Lumpur on March 17, Saha began feeling unwell.

“I started having high fever and body aches on March 20, and just had no appetite. Two days later I found out that my housemate had tested positive for Covid-19, so I immediately went for the swab test in Shah Alam. While waiting for the results, I started practising social distancing with my wife and children at home and didn’t go out at all,” he recalled.

The six days in hospital, Saha noted, was an eye-opening and uplifting experience.

He paid tribute to the medical staff at the Sungai Buloh facility, describing them as truly dedicated and extremely professional.

“The doctors and nurses really took care of us and also provided emotional support and motivation. Despite us being infected, they were not afraid to get close to us, which was really touching that helped lift our spirits,” said Saha, noting that they were placed in rooms with four patients each.

“Me and my roommates were very supportive of each other, providing words of encouragement and reminding everyone to take their meds. While no one could visit us, we kept in touch with family and close friends using our phones. I prayed a lot and that really helped me stay positive.”

It took three to four days of treatment before Saha started feeling better. On the sixth day, the good news came he tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged.

But it was not over yet. Saha’s wife Sulastri and two daughters, 22-year-old Yumi Hilda and 16-year-old Yurika Vivianna, had undergone Covid-19 tests on March 31 as a precaution and were awaiting the results. Finally, on April 7, the hospital called and they were all given a clean bill of health.

As he adjusts slowly to life post-Covid-19, Saha is spending his time gardening and doing some exercises to regain his fitness.

“I’m taking it step by step. Like I said, you always have to be positive. Never take things for granted and appreciate every moment that is given to you,” he philosophised.

Saha at home with his wife Sulastri and two daughters. ― Picture courtesy of ParGolf Magazine

Saha signed off with some advice to all Malaysians as the nation battles the unprecedented pandemic.

“Maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat lots of vegetables and fruits, and take vitamin C. If you feel unwell with symptoms like high fever, body aches and dry cough, don’t be afraid to go to the hospital for a check-up. Our medical personnel are among the best in the world and they will know what to do.

“During the movement control order and even beyond, it’s crucial that we all play our part so we can defeat this common enemy.”

Compelling words indeed from someone who’s fought Covid-19 and won. ― ParGolf Magazine