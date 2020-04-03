Covid-19: Seeking fun and solace from worries in wide open spaces, Singaporeans turn to the outdoors

Visitors at East Coast Park on Wednesday (April 1). The National Parks Board (NParks) said that visitorship to Singapore’s parks, gardens and nature reserves has remained relatively constant, with the exception of some where there have been a 'slight increase' in visitorship. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 3 — Since the Covid-19 outbreak started, both Rosli Haron, a coach driver, and his wife, who worked at the airport, have lost their jobs.

These days, the pair and their three children spend up to five days a week at East Coast Park to fish and picnic.

The 57-year-old Rosli, whom TODAY spoke to at the park on Wednesday afternoon (April 1), said the family sometimes camps at the park overnight too, because they don’t want to be cooped up at home where there is not much to do.

“Being at the park here helps me not to think about the stress I am facing from the loss of my job. I can be here with my family, do activities with them and be happy here with my loved ones,” he said.

Rosli and his family are among the many Singaporeans who are flocking to parks, beaches, gardens and other outdoor spaces amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Some, like Rosli and his wife, are seeking solace in nature amid the worries brought on by the pandemic, while others are looking for alternative diversions as safe distancing measures implemented in recent weeks have led to the closure of entertainment venues. The Government has also encouraged people to avoid going to malls.

And many have found unexpected pleasures as a result.

Student Mark Phua told TODAY he now spends more time at East Coast Park, too. Before the outbreak, he spent much of his free time at the mall playing video games with his friends.

“My father doesn’t allow me to go to the malls anymore, so I spend more time here in the evenings with him,” said the 18-year-old. “We bond more now as compared to before the outbreak.”

Similarly, 17-year-old student Wen Long said he used to hang out at Junction 8 mall with his friends after school but these days they go to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for a kickabout.

“The park is our best option now with all the social distancing measures in place (at malls). Here there is a lot of space and there is a sense of freedom because we don’t really have to think about making sure we are 1 metre apart from each other, except when we are sitting together,” he said. “Actually, even if it gets crowded we would still come as I love to play football here and sweat it out a little.”

Jacky Singh, 33, has also been to East Coast Park a lot more since he lost his job as a pilot amid the pandemic.

He takes his six-year-old daughter out for a walk or to cycle most evenings now, he said.

“I live a stone’s throw away, so I love coming here. Now that I don’t have a job, it’s easier for me to spend time with my daughter and wife, so I come more often.”

Even though there are more people at the park these days, especially on weekends, he is not turned off.

“It would have to get really crowded here for me not to come. But even at that point, I might still consider coming. I don’t want my family to just stay at home and the parks are a perfect place for us to do activities, because of the large space.”

In a post on his Instagram page on March 28, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said that although Singaporeans should remain at home as much as possible during this period, it does not mean they have to be cooped up at home all the time.

In a caption to a photo of himself at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, he wrote: “Go out for a walk and get some fresh air. But always uphold safe distancing measures when you are out, and avoid contact with others outside of your immediate family members.”

In response to a TODAY query, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that visitorship to Singapore’s parks, gardens and nature reserves has remained relatively constant, with the exception of some, like Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the MacRitchie Treetop Walk at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, where there have been a “slight increase” in visitorship.

To ensure that visitors comply with safe distancing measures, NParks said it has deployed staff at the parks, gardens and nature reserves.

“For instance, at the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, staff are onsite to remind visitors to keep a 1-metre space between one another while going up the hill, and to stay in groups of fewer than 10 persons,” said NParks.

At the MacRitchie Tree Top Walk, distance markers have been placed at the entrance to the bridge, and entry to the bridge during peak hours is regulated to effect safe distancing, NParks added.

NParks has also suspended bookings for events at its venues and barbecue pits, and camping permits in its parks until April 30.

“There are more than 350 parks and nature areas in Singapore. We would like to encourage the public to go to a green space near them to minimise travelling and to comply with the onsite advisory notices on safe distancing measures for everyone’s health and safety,” the agency said.

Raymond Lim, 62, used to visit Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park twice weekly but nowadays he goes four times a week, just to walk and take in the fresh air. He has observed that he is not the only one who is going to the park more.

“I now frequently take walks at the park on weekdays but on weekends I don’t go because it’s crowded,” he said.

Golf courses have also become another refuge among Singaporeans.

Annavi Chelliah, 61, who runs Singagolf Academy, noted an increase in bookings in the past two weeks.

“Usually golfers in Singapore will travel to Malaysia or Batam to play golf as it’s cheaper but with the travel restrictions now, most have no choice but to play here.”

Annavi also said that most of his customers are working from home these days, so that gives them more free time to play golf.

“Some of them have even worked from the golf course,” he said.

Like the parks, golf clubs like his also have to implement safe distancing measures.

“Some of the measures we took include allowing only one golfer per buggy, having four golfers per flight and using alternate bays only,” he said.

Danny Ow, 68, a retiree, said that the golf courses he goes to are now facing space constraints.

“The golf course is so tight, they have to restrict people, they restrict the flights to seven minutes at a time. Normally it’s about 12 minutes.”

Mardan Mamat, Singapore’s most successful professional golfer, told TODAY that even a professional golfer like himself is struggling to get a slot to play at golf clubs.

“I am finding it difficult to practise my sport at the moment as too many people have made bookings. My income comes from winning tournaments, and if I can’t practise properly, when the tournament comes after the virus disappears, it will be hard on me,” he said. — TODAY