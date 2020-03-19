Police station sarcastically tells Malaysians they can ‘balik kampung’... if they wish to spread Covid-19

The message, dripping with sarcasm, is seen on the glass door of a police station. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — After police stations nationwide were filled with eager travellers following the announcement of the 14-day movement control order, a police station decided to discourage Malaysians from travelling to their hometown by putting up a sarcastic notice.

A photo of the notice, which has gone viral on Facebook, sardonically told keen travellers – who formed long queues to obtain travel permissions – to carry on with their journey if they wish to spread the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

“You don’t need to fill out the form for now if you want to go back to your hometown.

“Continue your journey to spread the virus. Drive safe,” reads the notice on the glassdoor of an unknown police station.

The viral post, which has been shared about 900 times since yesterday, has garnered many comments, all encouraging the public to obey the restriction of movement order and stick to the social distancing guidelines by the health ministry.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday imposed a restriction of movement order for all non-essential activities for two weeks to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Following the announcement, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador announced on Tuesday that anyone looking to travel interstate during the two-week shutdown would have to report to their nearest police stations to obtain travel permission.

However, despite warnings from the authorities, Malaysians ignored the social distancing guidelines and formed long queues at various police stations in different districts to obtain a written permit for interstate travel hours before the start of the movement control order, which came into effect from yesterday.

Several photos of packed police stations, which started making rounds on social media, sparked an outcry among quarantined Malaysians who halted their movements to help the country curb the spread of the virus.

Since yesterday, Royal Malaysia Police officers together with doctors and nurses on duty have started a social media campaign to urge the people to stay at home and avoid heading out for unnecessary chores.