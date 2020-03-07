Covid-19: Guests set to sail with Princess Cruises can postpone their voyages

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Princess Cruises has has revised its cancellation policy. ― Picture courtesy of Princess Cruises/FlickRPrincess Cruises via AFP

LONDON, March 7 ― Princess Cruises has revised its cancellation policy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cruisers booked for tours departing through May 31, 2020 can rest easy, as the company has announced plans to update its policies to reflect ongoing developments of the global health crisis.

For cruises slated to depart April 3 or earlier, cruisers can cancel up to 72 hours before sailing and receive a full credit for their voyage.

For cruises departing between April 4 to May 31, travellers have until March 31 to postpone their trip.

And for those booked to lift anchor between June 1-30, they have 60 days prior to sailing to request a cancellation.

Guests who choose to keep their original booking will be rewarded with onboard credits for up to US$200 (RM841).

Meanwhile, the Cruise Lines International Association called on members this week to tighten screening measures and deny boarding to all passengers who travelled from, visited or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Macau and any municipalities subject to lockdown. ― AFP-Relaxnews