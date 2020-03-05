Asian Tour winner Ben Leong sees fellow pro golfer Danny Chia as a role model

Ben Leong in a practice session before the tournament. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 4 — While most golfers would say they look up to stars of the US PGA Tour like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bruce Koepka, Malaysian pro Ben Leong sees countryman Danny Chia as one of his role models.

“There’s a few that I look up to, for example is our brother, Danny. He came from such a humble beginning to where he is now, it’s really motivating,” Leong said.

The Sabahan, who turned pro in 2006, has had several wins under his belt including the Selangor Masters in 2008 under the Asian Tour and is taking part in this weekend’s Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO 2020).

Chia, on the other hand, has had an illustrious career in golf.

As one of Malaysia’s top golfers, he won the Selangor Amateur Open for three consecutive years from 1993 until 1995 and this remains an unbroken record.

Among his wins was the 2002 Taiwan Open (he was the first Malaysian to win it).

Leong added that for him a good game of golf was a mix of everything.

“It’s a little bit of here, a little bit of that. You can’t just say that it’s all brain, you still need your technique, you still need a little luck, a little bit of skill,” he said.

Being one of the highest-ranking professional golfers in Malaysia, Leong is currently ranked 526th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

For Leong, the Kota Permai Golf course’s slick greens and bunkers are among the challenges that he would have to face during the prestigious tournament that starts Thursday.

“It has been good preparation. The fairway bunkers are really deep and they are always in play for me so I think keeping it on the short grass is the key out here this week to do well. I’ve been preparing for it,” said Leong. Golf is a mixture of everything for Ben Leong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzah

Leong also expressed his joy with the return of the Malaysia Open tournament after a four-year hiatus.

“It’s great to have Bandar Malaysia coming on board to support the Malaysian Open and the development of golf in Malaysia.”

“It’s great to see the Malaysian Open back after four years. It’s really motivating,” he said.

BMO 2020 is happening from March 5 to 8 at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

A total of 156 players will be competing for the tournament which consists of top golfing talents from the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), Malaysian Golf Association invitees and junior golfers as well.