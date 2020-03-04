Making it perfect: Kota Permai Golf and Country Club all set for Bandar Malaysia Open 2020

Kota Permai Golf and Country Club’s last big tournament was in 2008. — Photo by Arif Zikri

SHAH ALAM, March 4 — Being the venue for a golf tournament means that all eyes will be on the course and its facilities.

Everything has to be perfect.

And that is what those at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club have been striving to do for the past few months.

The club will host the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO 2020) later this week.

According to Gamuda Club, Township and Property Management Director, Tang Meng Loon, it took them two months to make sure the golf course was in perfect condition.

“From our side, the most important part is the golf course. It is the main thing, so we have to make sure our golf course is in tip-top condition in order to present the best playing conditions to all the pros,” Loon said.

“It’s the Malaysian Open. It’s the biggest event in Malaysia so to me I think this is a very good opportunity for Kota Permai to be showcased to the world.”

Tang Meng Loon has been in the club management business for 27 years now. — Photo by Arif Zikri

Although the golf course was in ideal condition for the tournament, Loon admitted that sudden changes in the weather could disrupt the tournament.

“If there’s a heavy downpour during the tournament, there will be a delay.”

“We have to go in again (into the course) and do a touch up and it will also take some time. So we hope that the weather will be good on all four days, fingers crossed.”

He said for most golfers who have played at the Kota Permai golf course, it was the slick green turf and rough terrains that have been a challenge.

“Our greens are now running at about 11.5. It’s very fast so I believe it will be a good test for the pros.

“Most of the pros when they came to Kota Permai, they’ll know the challenge is always on the green side, the short game.”

He added that they had purposely kept the grass in the rough terrains at three inches high to serve as a challenge for the players.

Hole 15 is considered the most challenging one because of the sand bunkers placement, the oil palm trees surrounding the right side and a water hazard waiting on the left of the field, he said.

Besides that, Loon who has 27 years of experience in managing clubs said that it was important to keep their course in check.

“It’s very crucial for a GM or head of club to play golf at least once every week. At least you know about your course.”

“Because while I’m playing golf, I am also checking the course. So if there is any disease or fungus on the greens, I can spot it.”

“If you don’t go around the course and if you only ride the buggy, you can’t see many things, so when you play, you can see from the golfer’s perspective.”

The Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 will be hosting 156 players locally and internationally. — Photo by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The award-winning golf club has had both their members and management excited for BMO 2020 since the last major tournament that was held in 2008.

BMO 2020 offers a total prize money of US$1 million (RM 4.1 million) and takes place from March 5 to 8.

A total of 156 players from both local and international will be playing in the Bandar Malaysia Open 2020.

Malay Mail is the tournament’s official media partner.