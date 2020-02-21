Fendi reveals structured, fitted Fall/Winter 2020 look

Models present creations from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2020 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan February 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 21 ― Italian fashion house Fendi yesterday staged a star-studded, size and age inclusive show in Milan, presenting a Fall/Winter collection of fitted feminine looks.

Top models Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid were joined on the catwalk by American plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and models and mothers Carolyn Murphy, 45 and Mariacarla Boscono, 39.

The presentation was held a year and one day after the passing of the brand's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld joined the Rome-based brand in 1965 and formed a creative duo with the founding family's scion Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Venturini Fendi's vision for next season included leather jackets with structured shoulders and cinched waists. Long dresses and coats came with puffed voluminous sleeves and belts.

The colour palette was muted with occasional splashes of yellow.

Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk season that began in New York and also includes London and Paris. ― Reuters