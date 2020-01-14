Beauty fans can now replicate makeup looks from the new movie 'Like a Boss'

Perfect Corp has partnered with Paramount Pictures to launch an interactive 'Like a Boss' AI beauty & photo experience. — Courtesy of Perfect Corp via AFP

TAIPEI, Jan 14 — Perfect Corp is helping beauty buffs everywhere channel their inner boss for 2020.

The developer behind the virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup and the photo editing app YouCam Perfect has joined forces with movie powerhouse Paramount Pictures. Together, the duo have rolled out an interactive experience based on the new star-studded movie Like a Boss, which stars Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, and hit cinemas this month.

Like a Boss tells the tale of two best friends who launch a beauty company, only for trouble to arise when a cosmetics mogul gains a controlling share of the business.

Now, YouCam Makeup users can replicate the heroines' beauty looks, by virtually testing out their makeup looks using the app. YouCam Perfect users can also make use of Like a Boss sticker and photo frame collections featuring “fierce power statements” designed to empower, and celebrate the movie's female-centric cast.

“We are so excited to partner with Paramount Pictures to bring this beauty-based film to life through interactive AR + AI virtual try-on featuring the looks of the Like a Boss leading actresses,” said Perfect Corp founder and CEO, Alice Chang, in a statement.

“It was a natural fit to collaborate on Like a Boss and bring a film so deeply rooted in the beauty industry to life in such a fun, engaging, and interactive new way.”

This isn't the first time Perfect Corp has brought movie makeup to users worldwide — back in 2018, YouCam Makeup collaborated with NBC Universal to bring fans of the film Pitch Perfect 3 virtual replications of beauty looks from eight of the movie's lead characters.

The same year also saw the company work with Paramount Pictures on an augmented reality movie-themed beauty experience marking the release of the 3D animation movie Sherlock Gnomes. — AFP-Relaxnews